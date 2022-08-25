Skip to Content
Crash closes part of southbound I-25 between Briargate Pkwy. and N. Academy Blvd.

CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two lanes of southbound I-25 closed in north Colorado Springs during the evening commute Thursday due to a crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, two left lanes of southbound I-25 closed at 3:54 p.m. between Exit 151 and Exit 150. As of 4:30 p.m., the road was still closed.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that it was a two-vehicle crash, one was a semi. One lane on both sides is closed since one of the vehicles went into the median.

Drivers should expect slow speeds in the area.

