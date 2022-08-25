150th year of the Colorado State Fair to kick off Friday, Aug. 26

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is back for its 150th year. Friday marks opening day for a little more than a week of entertainment, rides, food, and more.

This year, the fair begins on Friday, Aug. 26, and lasts through Sept. 5, 2022.

During the fair, there will be livestock, small animal, and 4-H events. People can also observe the sandscapes, massive sculptures made out of sand.

There will also be concerts and live shows at the Bud Light Grandstand and Southwest Motors Events Center.

Those include PRCA RAM Rodeo with Walker Hayes, the Randy Rogers Band, Lou Gramm with Berlin, T.I., Stone Temple Pilots, and The Band Perry.

There will also be a variety of free attractions.

To download a full look at the daily schedule and grounds map, click here.

Below are the fair hours:

Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adult Gate Admission (13 and older): $14

Kids (five through 12): $7

Children four and under are free when accompanied by an adult

Admission tickets are available at Gate 3 off Mesa Ave., Gate 5 off Prairie Ave., and Gate 9 off Beulah Ave.

Carnival hours:

Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. - midnight

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - midnight

Labor Day, 11 a.m. - midnight

Family Fun Zone Rides are pen when the fair opens and closes at 10 p.m. daily.

Carnival prices:

Unlimited ride band: $40

Mega Pass: $150

Individual Credit: $1

For information on parking, public transit, handicap access, and ground rules click here.

Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 Friday for full, first-day Colorado State Fair coverage.