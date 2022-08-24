Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m.

The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the EPCSO, Colorado State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.