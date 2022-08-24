Pueblo South’s secret to success

The Colts are always a force to be reckoned with and this year is no different. The Colts have a date with Pueblo County on opening night, "Oh I’m so… I’m hype! Everyone’s hype. I already know we all are man. Game days too, we have such a high expectation for them. We are ready. I know we are, says Pueblo South wide receiver, Dezmon Floyd. Nathan Martinez adds, "Honestly on a scale of one to 10, I’d say at 10, people are overlooking us, or under looking us, I should say. People talk crap about us, and just sleep on us, and they don’t think we’re going to win a lot of games this year."

That level of excitement makes sense. The secret ingredient to the Colts success though the years: Love. Passion, " We love to do it because we don't have to go do this, we get to. We get the opportunity to come out here and do it. Not everybody gets to. So we're happy to be out here. We love it!," says Floyd. "I love coming out here with these guys, just to crack jokes all the time, just laughing. Even now you can probably hear some laughter going on. It's just fun out here," says Martinez. Pueblo South head coach Ryan Goddard adds, "They're out here to work, but at the end of the day, we can focus back, and turn everything back to the relationship, and understand that this game is fun. This sport is fun. Being a part of this team is fun. And it's okay to smile and laugh a little bit too."

Performance is a reflection of passion, that's why South is a perennial winner and why this year should be just as promising, "If they weren't having fun, and weren't passionate about it, it would make it really difficult to come to work every day. These guys make it tremendously easy. You can see how much they love the game of football, and they love their teammates," says Goddard.