During the meeting, commissioners explained what the early closure and tax payments for 1A projects approved by the voters mean.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Pueblo County Commissioners discussed the recent settlement agreement regarding the Comanche 3 power plant.

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.