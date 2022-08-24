President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced his administration's plan for forgiving student debt for some borrows.

Below is a look at the Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan:

Forgiving Debt: $20,000 if you went to college on Pell Grants $10,000 if you didn't receive Pell Grants



Forgiveness only applies to people who make less than $125,00 a year.

The student loan pause has also been extended one final time through Dec. 31, 2022.

At 12:15 MST, Pres. Biden is expected to provide more details on the student loan debt relief plan. His address will be streamed below: