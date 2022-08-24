New program to help students interested in pursuing health care save money

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, a new program called the Care Forward Colorado Program was launched by the Colorado Department of Higher Education along with Gov. Jared Polis. According to the State of Colorado, the program is to help save money for students interested in pursuing a health care career.

In a news release, Gov. Polis signed a bipartisan legislation as part of Colorado's Roadmap to Moving Forward to allow funding for the health care workforce. The legislation is sponsored by state Senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Bob Rankin and State Rep. Kyle Mullica.

“We are saving Coloradans money and making sure students can get the skills and training they need to build up our health care workforce for the future,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado has one of the most highly educated and talented workforces in the country, and we are taking action to develop more talent right here at home.”

“The past few years have been difficult for all of us, but especially our health care heroes, and it’s up to us to support them any way we can,” said Sen. Jaquez Lewis. “The Care Forward Colorado program will ensure health care professionals can go to community college for free, making it easier for Coloradans to enter the medical field while supporting our health care workforce so we can provide the highest quality care for patients. Through this program, we’re saving people money while building a healthier Colorado for all.”

“When I recovered from my injuries and returned to civilian life, Arapahoe Community College gave me my first shot at getting back into building a new career by serving student veterans,” said Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton. “Now, with the new Care Forward Colorado Program, aspiring health care providers will have an opportunity to launch the career of their dreams. Free community college saves people money, and this program will strengthen our health care provider workforce to ensure everyone has access to the care they need, when they need it.”

“It’s exciting to see this new law I sponsored being put into action,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, an ER nurse. “The Care Forward Colorado Program at Arapahoe Community College will save Coloradans money as they pursue their careers in health care. I saw firsthand the burnout, stress, and anguish felt by so many of our first responders during the pandemic. SB22-226, and the free community college programs it’s creating, will boost our health care workforce and create new, free options for students to complete the degrees they need to build their careers.”

The state says more than 18 community and technical colleges across Colorado will receive programs and training opportunities. Those colleges include: the Colorado Community College System, Aims Community College, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Mountain College, and Colorado's Area Technical Colleges.

Starting this Fall, students will be reimbursed for tuition, fees, and materials through 2024 if they are enrolled in one of the following health care certificate programs:

Certified nursing assistant

Emergency medical technician

Phlebotomy technician

Pharmacy technician

Medical assistant

Dental assistant

“Care Forward Colorado propels Colorado toward a health care system where students can get a free health care certificate from their local community college and then decide whether to enter the workforce or continue their education locally,” saidDr. AngiePaccione. “This zero-cost opportunity puts students on a pathway to a career in health care, not simply a job.”

“We have long been the partner of choice for Colorado’s health care industry and are proud to continue this legacy through Care Forward Colorado,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). “We are grateful to Gov. Polis and legislators for entrusting us with this generous investment and stand ready to train the next generation of health care professionals.”

Many community leaders expressed their support for the Care Forward Colorado program:

"Senate Bill 226 aligns with CDLE’s work to support a strong health care talent pipeline through investments in health care apprenticeships and other work-based learning models. We are committed to working with the Community College system and technical colleges to advance apprenticeships and work-based learning across health care professions," said Joe Barela, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“SB 226 creates a pathway for current clinical health care providers to advance their knowledge and skills, as well as the opportunity for new Coloradoans to join our essential health care workforce,” said Dr. Robin Wittenstein, CEO of Denver Health. “This investment in people is critical not only for hospitals like Denver Health but for our employees and future employees as they work to advance their economic mobility. We were proud to support this legislation.”

“Even before the pandemic, Colorado faced shortages in critical entry-level health care positions, and our colleges are committed to filling these gaps through affordable, accessible training,” said Dr. Landon Pirius, Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the Colorado Community College System. “We are grateful to Governor Polis and Senators Jaquez Lewis and Rankin and Representative Mullica for prioritizing legislation that makes historic investments in students and in our programs so we can bolster our work to transform lives and train the next generation of health care leaders.”

You can learn more about the program here.