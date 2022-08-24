CPW hosting last-minute hunter’s education class on eastern plains

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is hosting a last-minute hunter's education class this weekend on the far eastern plains in Cheyenne Wells.

Anyone who plans to hunt in Colorado this year will need their hunter education card unless they are participating in a mentor program as a mentee.

A small number of Colorado hunting seasons begin in March but many open in September.

CPW is hosting the class on Sat., Aug. 27, and Sun., Aug. 28 at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Cheyenne Wells.

This will be a standard, in-person hunter education class with the live-fire portion being held at the Cheyenne County Public Shooting Range on Sunday afternoon.

Classes each day will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m.

CPW wants to emphasize that participants should NOT bring any ammunition or firearms to any portion of the class. All firearms will be provided.

For more information on the class, and to register, visit https://register-ed.com/events/view/186471