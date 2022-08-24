A November ballot item hopes to expand internet broadband access in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An item on the November ballot aims at potentially expanding internet broadband access to Puebloans who need it.

The item allows voters to opt out of a law passed in 2005 which was making it difficult for local governments to set up deals with broadband companies. Over 100 cities or counties across colorado have already opted out.

The pueblo city council is making it so voters can do the same in pueblo.

According to our partners with the Pueblo Chieftain, the Mayor says the city is looking to partner with broadband companies to make sure all residents have high-speed internet, not just the ones who can pay the most for it.

In 2019 over 19 percent of pueblo county didn't have internet access. that's almost three times higher than households in El Paso County.

If the ballot doesn't pass the city can still apply for some grants, but cannot directly partner with companies.