Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages.

Moon Seals was indicted on 12 federal counts. Specifically, two counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat, four counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat to family, and six counts of interstate communication of threats.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, the threats were allegedly sent between November 4, 2021, and January 30, 2022. He was arrested on August 3, 2022.

His trial was originally scheduled for October, but a judge granted Moon Seal's attorney's motion to reschedule. A new trial date has not yet been set.