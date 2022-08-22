Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:21 AM

Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress

MGN

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress.

According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages.

Moon Seals was indicted on 12 federal counts. Specifically, two counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat, four counts of influencing or retaliating against a federal official by threat to family, and six counts of interstate communication of threats.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, the threats were allegedly sent between November 4, 2021, and January 30, 2022. He was arrested on August 3, 2022.

His trial was originally scheduled for October, but a judge granted Moon Seal's attorney's motion to reschedule. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content