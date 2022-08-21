Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days in the parking lot of Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Academy Circle at 2:12 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived police said one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

Two suspects have been identified but CSPD said no arrests have been made. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide and Assault Unit are investigating.

Colorado Springs Police are also investigating another shooting death which happened in the same general location Friday morning.

The status of the shooting victim Sunday morning is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call CSPD.