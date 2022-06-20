Assessor’s Office hosts Town Hall for people affected by deadly Skylark Mobile Home Park Fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Assessor's Office is hosting a Town Hall for people whose homes were lost or damaged in a deadly fire that broke out at neighboring mobile home parks in May.

On Thursday, May 12, a fire broke out at the Skylark Mobile Home Park, forcing evacuations. The fire destroyed several mobile homes and claimed the life of a woman. The damage done by the fire extended to the nearby Falcon Estates Mobile Home Parks.

County officials say the Town Hall is an opportunity for Skylark and Falcon Estates Mobile Home Park property owners to learn about the Assessor's Office damage assessment process, its results, the loss of property value, and possible tax reductions.

Property owners directly affected by the fire can attend Monday's meeting at Centennial Hall at 200 South Cascade. The Town Hall begins at 6 p.m.

People affected by the fire who can't attend the Town Hall in person can join virtually by clicking here. Residents can use the link to join the meeting through Microsoft Teams, available through a downloadable app or a web browser.

People that have questions during the Q&A can type the questions in the chat section.

Officials ask people joining virtually to "familiarize themselves" with Microsoft Teams ahead of the meeting.