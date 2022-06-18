Jabeur ends Gauff’s run in Berlin to book final with Bencic

BERLIN (AP) — Coco Gauff’s best run yet in a grass-court tournament has come to an end as the 18-year-old American lost to Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semifinals of the Berlin Open. Jabeur recovered from 3-1 down in the first set and dominated the second to set up a final on Sunday against Belinda Bencic. Bencic is back in the Berlin final for the second straight year in her quest for a first grass-court title in seven years after a hard-fought win over Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.