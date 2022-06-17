Heim, Gray lead Rangers to 7-0 win; Tigers lose 6th in a row

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jonah Heim doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the Texas Rangers beat Detroit 7-0, extending the Tigers’ losing streak to six games. Jon Gray pitched seven scoreless innings to end a five-start winless streak. He struck out six without walking a batter. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. The Tigers have been outscored 43-7 in the six losses and have scored one run in their last 35 innings.