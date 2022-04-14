Springs Rescue Mission offers Easter meals ahead of holiday for people in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Springs Rescue Mission celebrated Easter early with a special meal for neighbors in need.

The Easter meal happened Thursday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission’s 185-seat Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, which is located on the SRM Campus (5 W. Las Vegas).

The event was free and open to the public.

"Easter is a season of hope," said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. "There is perhaps no greater time to show our neighbors that we care. Offering them a meal and access to the services they need is a tangible way to express Christ's call to 'love thy neighbor.'"

Each plate included ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, a roll, and a cookie.

The Easter meal has historically taken place at City Auditorium. This was the second time it is hosted in the Mission’s new Samaritan's Kitchen and Dining Hall, which opened to the public in September 2020.

The event — along with all of the Mission’s programs and services — was made possible by donor support and the help of compassionate volunteers, who will help prepare meals and serve guests this Easter.

"The community makes this event possible," Williams said. "We're humbled by their support in helping provide this special holiday experience to homeless men and women in Colorado Springs."

The Mission served more than 300 guests at last year’s Easter meal and anticipates around the same number this year.