Colorado Springs councilman concerned over police chief selection process

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the nomination of current interim Chief of Colorado Springs Police Adrian Vasquez to stay in that position permanently, one city councilman is voicing concerns to 13 Investigates over how the selection process was handled by the Mayor's Office and council leadership.

Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers nominated current Colorado Springs Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez on Monday to serve as the Chief of Police.

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

According to a spokesperson for Colorado Springs City Council, the confirmation vote for Deputy Chief Vasquez is tentatively scheduled for the next council regular meeting on April 26.

However, Colorado Springs Councilman Bill Murray says he doesn't believe he has the necessary information to make an informed vote on whether or not to confirm Vasquez.

“This is an important decision for the entire community," Murray said to 13 Investigates. "Granted the mayor has the right to nominate but we have the requirement to certify to the community that we are equally satisfied that this is the best choice. How can the Council make an informed decision that this is the best choice if we do not know the alternatives? The entire Council was involved in the CEO decision at utilities. We all had a chance to interview and make informed decisions ... We as a Council owe the community our best efforts and engagement. The way this selection process is being performed will not allay my concerns."

According to emails given to 13 Investigates by Murray, he was notified of the mayor’s appointment of Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez to the position on Tuesday by the city’s HR department. The email, sent to all nine Colorado Springs council members, said “the salary offer has been accepted at $205,500.”

Less than one hour later, Murray said he responded with concerns over his lack of involvement with the selection process, and his inquiries into the other candidates or applicants for chief of Police in Colorado Springs.

“I have been told that you will not make the resumes’ of the finalists available to me. It impedes my ability to make an informed decision,” Murray said in an emailed response to Colorado Springs’ Assistant Director of Human Resources Kimberly Bingman.

Bingman responds in the email stating that the city is following the established rules and procedures of the city council.

According to the section titled ‘General Procedures For Confirmation of Mayoral Appointees' of councils’ rules and procedures, the confirmation process for council is not a review of the mayor’s appointment process or the mayor appointee’s qualifications in relation to the other candidates.

The emailed response to Murray goes on to say the city is obliged to protect the information of other applicants, and the candidates who are not selected for any city position, are not available to the public under the Colorado Open Records Act.

"It’s not that we don’t want to provide them to you," said Bingman. "We can’t or we could put the City at risk for a lawsuit."

In more emails provided to 13 Investigates, Murray expressed his desire to assist in the police chief selection process to council leadership as early as February.

“Have not heard back from you on my volunteering for the CSPD Chief selection committee. As the only Council member with any type of policing experience it would make sense to allow me to be part of this committee,” Murray told Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand in an email.

Strand responded by stating he “recommend (Murray), based on your related experience and longevity on City Council, to be included in the City nomination/selection process.”

The rules and procedures for Colorado Springs city council say that “if the Mayor desires City Council representation on the selection committee, the President, in consultation with the Mayor, shall select and appoint one (1) or two (2) Councilmembers to serve on the Mayoral appointee candidate selection committee.”

Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand says he was requested by Mayor Suthers to assist in the application process. City Council Protem Randy Helms and council member Wayne Williams were also asked to assist in the application process, but not Murray.

“I did request that Mr. Murray be involved with this process at the beginning, and I let the (Mayor's) Chief of Staff know that,” Council President Strand told 13 Investigates. “I’m sorry Bill wasn’t involved earlier in the earlier selection process and apparently he wasn’t, and that’s not my decision. That’s a decision by the executive department to make.”

The city council president says the city received more than 50 applications from all over the country for the chief of police position, and the four finalists were interviewed by himself, Helms, and Mayor Suthers. Following the interviews, Strand says he is confident that Vasquez is the correct choice for the job.

Mayor Suthers’ office declined to comment directly on Murray’s comments. However, a spokesperson directed 13 Investigates to the city council rules for the Mayoral confirmation process and timeline.

Councilman Murray is hopeful that other council members will voice concerns over the application process at the next council meeting on April 26.