New interactive tool to decide the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The State of Colorado launched an interactive tool to allow Coloradans an easy and user-friendly method to decide the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses to each individual.

Many factors are considered when recommending a certain quantity of COVID-19 doses including the age of the person, the type of vaccine initially received, as well as immunocompromising conditions that may serve as a higher risk of severe illness if the person contracts COVID-19.

In a public health news release, the new tool outlines that parents and guardians of children under the age of 18 may also implement this new tool to decide the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses for their children.

“This easy-to-use calculator empowers Coloradans to keep up with their recommended COVID-19 vaccines by making it easier than ever to determine which recommendations apply to them or their children,” said Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief, CDPHE. “Receiving all recommended follow-up doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provides the highest level of protection for you, your family, and your community.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and scheduling an appointment, you can visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website.