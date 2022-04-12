CDOT to remind Coloradans to follow safety guidelines in work zones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marked the first day of National Work Zone Awareness week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to remind drivers and crews in Colorado to be aware of their surroundings in work zones as the warmer months progress.

Drivers must stay alert and keep their eyes on the road while driving through a work zone, especially when there are workers in the area.

National Work Zone Awareness week may be recognized this week, but drivers should stay alert and drive safely every day when behind the wheel.