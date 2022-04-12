Car down an embankment off E. Pikes Peak Ave., crews respond for technical rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working trapped traffic accident off East Pikes Peak Avenue.
According to officials, the accident happened at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. CSFD says one vehicle went down an embankment with a trapped party.
CSFD's Heavy Rescue team, along with E1 and T1, prepared for a technical rescue.
This is a developing story.
CSFD updated 5 minutes ago with: “Patient has been successfully extricated and is in stable condition.”