Colorado Springs City Council discusses ordinance to shut down illicit spas in city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council is discussing an ordinance that could shut down illicit spas in the city.

The discussion comes three years after 13 Investigates first exposed nearly three dozen massage parlors in Colorado Springs with ties to human trafficking. Since then, 13 Investigates has helped business owners take action against these parlors in their shopping centers.

The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for a massage business to operate without a license. If passed, the law would prohibit the businesses from advertizing sex online and would require them to close by 11 p.m.

To report human trafficking or seek help, Colorado's Human Trafficking Hotline is a 24/7 hotline. People can also text the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline between noon and midnight at mountain time at 720-999-9724