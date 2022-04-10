Wildfire in Peyton destroys one house and multiple small structures

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- At least three structures burned in Peyton Sunday evening including one house, according to the Falcon Fire Department.

Around 5 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced multiple crews responded to the area of Curtis Rd. and Patton Dr. in Peyton in response to a fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent five engines and a Battalion Chief to assist with the fire. The Falcon Fire Department was the lead fire agency.

Multiple other fire agencies responded to the fire.

At that time, the area of West to Curtis Rd, East to Peyton Hwy, North to Falcon Hwy, and South to Hwy 94 was put under mandatory evacuation.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies went door to door in the area to assist in evacuations. At 6:01 p.m., the mandatory evacuation expanded to West to Curtis Rd, East to Slocum Rd, North to Falcon Hwy, and South to Hwy 94. The remaining area of East to Peyton Hwy with the same North and South boundaries was put under pre-evacuation.

By 8:12 p.m., the sheriff's office said the mandatory evacuation notice was lifted for the area of West to Curtis Rd, East to Peyton Hwy, North to Falcon Hwy, and South to Hwy 94. That included pre-evacuation areas as well.

Additionally, Falcon Fire Division Chief Jon Webb told KRDO the fire burned 38-acres and was 100% contained.

According to Webb, one home was destroyed and several sheds were destroyed.

Webb said the couple that lived in the house evacuated well before the fire reached it. The fire chief says no injuries were reported.

According to Webb, the couple has a place to stay the night in Colorado Springs. The Red Cross will follow up with the couple Monday and provide aid.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.