Colorado Springs Police: woman accused of stealing identity to buy $45k vehicle in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of stealing someone's identity to try and purchase a vehicle is in custody.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Financial Crimes Unit was notified of an identity theft involving the victim's identity being used to purchase a $45,000 vehicle online from Phil Long Ford.

Police say a representative from the dealership became suspicious and contacted the victim.

The suspect was identified as Darci Peters, who was expected to pick up the vehicle in the 5000 block of N. Nevada Ave.

According to CSPD, detectives arranged with the Phil Long Ford representative to have officers contact the suspect. The representative also provided police with a picture of the fake Colorado identification card used for the purchase and the current clothing description of the suspect.

Detectives eventually met with Peters in the parking lot of the University Village Shopping Center and completed an arrest warrant charging Darci Peters with Identity Theft.

According to police, Peters is currently in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $3,000 bond.