Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:46 PM

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fires off Sunflower Rd.

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire Wednesday.

According to CSFD, Engine 9 asked for a second alarm at 5:42 p.m., saying two structures were involved. However, CSFD later reported crews had a quick knockdown of the initial fire and canceled the second alarm.

CSFD says the structures are single-wide trailer homes.

Officials say there's one person who is possibly injured. Crews are searching both structures.

People are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content