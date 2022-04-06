Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to structure fires off Sunflower Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a working structure fire Wednesday.

According to CSFD, Engine 9 asked for a second alarm at 5:42 p.m., saying two structures were involved. However, CSFD later reported crews had a quick knockdown of the initial fire and canceled the second alarm.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of a working structure fire at 85 Sunflower Rd. E9 now asking for a 2nd alarm. Two structures now involved. Avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 6, 2022

CSFD says the structures are single-wide trailer homes.

Officials say there's one person who is possibly injured. Crews are searching both structures.

People are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.