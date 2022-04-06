City of Manitou Springs introduces three new parking programs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is set to launch three new mobility programs that will go into effect on Sunday, May 15.

The three parking programs are Progressive Parking Rates Program, Residential Parking Credit Program, and the Business Card Program.

According to the city, these programs were introduced after the city spent hours of research to recognize its best practices for alleviating congestion and making them to work for Manitou Springs' environment.

Residential Parking Credit Program

Based on the 2021 Community Survey, the city says the Residential Parking Credit Program was in high demand. This program aims for free residential parking for downtown and the City of Manitou Springs' local parks. Residents in Manitou Springs have the option to receive 50 free credits for parking. Each credit counts for one hour of parking.

Progressive Parking Rates Program

A more in-depth parking option is the Progressive Parking Rates. The city says this program encourages Manitou Springs visitors to park further away from downtown.

On an average warm day, the city says parking is always nearly 100% occupied, compared to parking outside of downtown which would only be 50% occupied.

The City of Manitou Springs' goal is to fill up 85% to 92% occupancy for all city parking locations.

The Progressive Parking Rates Program encourages a turnover of parking spaces by increasing in price the longer a vehicle remains in a parking spot.

Below are the starting parking rates:

The quarterly changes, based on usage, are as follows:

Business Pass Card Program

Manitou Springs' regular visitors interested in the Business Pass Card will be able to receive discounted parking rates. These rates can be purchased in 10-hour increments.

All the information on how to apply will be available on the City of Manitou Springs' website.