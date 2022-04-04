Giants back at work with Brian Daboll running the show

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll looked a little uncomfortable when he was introduced as the New York Giants coach in late January. It had nothing to do with either his ability as a coach or how he handled his first news conference as head coach. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator just seemed out of place wearing the jacket and tie. He was like a child waiting for the big family function to end so he could chuck the good clothes and put on his sweats. So when the Giants reported to organized team activities Monday, Daboll laid out ground rules: dress casually.