News
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:50 PM

Colorado Springs Police: crash at Academy Blvd. at Bijou St.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) shut down a portion of Academy Blvd. due to a serious injury crash.

According to police, the right two lanes of southbound Academy Blvd. at Bijou St are closed. Additionally, both directions of Bijou St. are closed.

CSPD says Major Crash Investigators are on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

