Colorado Springs Police: crash at Academy Blvd. at Bijou St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) shut down a portion of Academy Blvd. due to a serious injury crash.

According to police, the right two lanes of southbound Academy Blvd. at Bijou St are closed. Additionally, both directions of Bijou St. are closed.

Alert: Due to a serious injury crash, the right two lanes of southbound Academy Blvd at Bijou St and both directions of Bijou St at Academy Blvd are closed. Major Crash Investigators are on scene. Please avoid the area. Updates on the closure will follow. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) April 4, 2022

CSPD says Major Crash Investigators are on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.