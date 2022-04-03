New Colorado law bans openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law aimed at stopping attempts at violence, intimidation or coercion near polling places, by banning openly carried firearms within 100 feet of polling places.

The Vote Without Fear Act, sponsored by Senators Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Sonya Jaquez-Lewis (D-Boulder County), seeks to ensure that Colorado voters can freely cast their vote at the ballot box without fear of violence or intimidation.

“Participating in democracy should never be a scary experience. Every voter deserves to feel safe when exercising their sacred right to vote. I’m proud to support legislation that further strengthens our elections by ensuring Coloradans can make their voices heard without fear of intimidation.” Sen. Jaquez Lewis

The bill prohibits a person from openly carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any drop box, voter service and polling center (VSPC), or central count facility while an election or any related ongoing election administration activity is in progress to ensure Coloradans can continue to cast their ballot without fear of intimidation.

“The sacred right to vote is a cornerstone of our democracy, and it’s imperative that Coloradans can participate in our democracy without fear,” said Sen. Fields. “We must ensure that voters who wish to make their voice heard at the ballot box feel safe to do so in Colorado, and this commonsense law will implement critical protections to keep our polling places safe and defend voting rights throughout our state.” Sen. Rhonda Fields

However, not all agree with this new law. Taylor Rhodes of the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners says this new law will require more people to go through the licensing route to conceal carry a firearm which is a costly process not everyone can afford when trying to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"This is really going to affect the single mother that is trying to put food on her table to feed her two kids just saving every cent," he said. "Maybe she has a stalker.”