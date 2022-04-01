Qatar stages draw for World Cup amid protests

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for the draw for the Middle East’s first World Cup. There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament. The first match is scheduled for Nov. 21. The full lineup will not be known until at least June when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed. The show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center show starts at 1600 GMT and lasts one hour.