Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Winfield W. Scott Jr. receives full military honors at funeral
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent received full military honors at his funeral and burial Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument.
Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Winfield W. Scott Jr. began his career as a fighter pilot, having graduated from West Point in 1950. He went on to serve as the tenth USAFA superintendent from 1983 to 1987.
Gen. Scott remained in Southern Colorado after his retirement and was still active in the Air Force community.
During the ceremony, one of his former cadets and the current superintendent, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, spoke about how much Gen. Scott supported cadets like himself during his time there.
"I know I have several teammates here. We used to be in awe of how much he supported our team and how he showed up at practice seemingly every day, but he just seemed like he was everywhere, all the time, as a supe supporting us, supporting our efforts, doing the things a supe should do," said Gen. Clark.
Gen. Clark went on to present a folded U.S. flag to Gen. Scott's daughter.
As part of the ceremony at the Academy, there was a formation of cadets, a firing party, a bugler sounding tapes, a folding of the U.S. flag, and a missing-man formation of four F-35 aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Gen. Scott was 94 when he passed away.
