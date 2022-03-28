NFL scouts show up for Air Force’s Pro Day

A handful of Air Force football players are chasing their NFL dream. As they went through a variety of drills for NFL scouts on Monday at the Air Force Pro Day, "Oh I was very nervous," says Air Force defensive back, Tre Bugg III. Jordan Jackson added, "You have all these teams come out here you always wanted to go to one of these teams you want to be the best at everything, you want to be perfect. So you're a little nervous."

Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson is a potential NFL draft pick and he says today is a day he's been thinking about since he started playing football, "As a young kid you dream of this moment, long time coming since playing from seven years old, to going through middle school, high school and pop warner, getting through college football to this point, it's like a dream come true," says Jackson. Jackson was invited to the NFL combine but he didn't participate because of a hamstring injury, in a strange twist his injury provided an opportunity for some of his teammates, "Him pulling his hamstring helped the rest of us out a lot when it came down to getting the teams out here getting us looks that we wanted," says Bugg. "I told him I was happy he didn't run, says Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis wasn't even thinking about pursuing a job in the NFL but then he had an incredible moment in Air Force's bowl game in late December, when he shook two Louisville defenders and scored a touchdown. The video of the insane touchdown went viral and that created an opportunity, "I was not even thinking of I was going to do a Pro Day until that game and I was like I think I should do one. Especially doing it in a bowl game on national TV against a power five school," says Lewis.

All the players want the same thing, "Not really a one hundred percent sure yet where I'll go or when I'll go just whenever it happens I'll be ecstatic," says Jackson. Bugg adds, "Oh it doesn't matter. It's doesn't matter they could make a new team it doesn't matter." "I'm just hoping I get a shot. That's all I need is just a shot," says Lewis.