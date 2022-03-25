Crews respond to accident involving ambulance at Platte Ave. and N. Circle Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance at Platte and Circle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the ambulance was heading to a call with lights and sirens on around 3 p.m. Friday when it was hit by another vehicle just as it had passed the intersection of Platte and Circle.

The southbound lanes of Circle are closed north of Platte while crews work. The Colorado Springs Fire Department told KRDO four people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident at Platte and Circle. Southbound Circle is closed at this time. Avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/PEugQlsL1f — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 25, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.