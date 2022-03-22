Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:25 AM
Published 10:40 AM

Police investigate deadly shooting near Palmer Park Blvd. and Uintah St.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that happened Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

Police say a report of a shooting first came in at 9:34 a.m. According to CSPD, one victim was found dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content