Police investigate deadly shooting near Palmer Park Blvd. and Uintah St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that happened Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

HAPPENING NOW:

Shooting investigation in central Colorado Springs, just south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Neighbors tell us the area taped off is where many neighborhood kids gather to play. No information yet — we’re waiting hear from @CSPDPIO. @KRDONC13 https://t.co/h5K1eUUXyl pic.twitter.com/aQfPvYXUxr — Natalie Haddad, KRDO (@natalieontv) March 22, 2022

Police say a report of a shooting first came in at 9:34 a.m. According to CSPD, one victim was found dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.