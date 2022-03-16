Skip to Content
Pueblo Central High School junior named South-Central League’s MVP

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to District 60, a Central High School basketball player was named the South-Central League's Most Valuable Player.

The district says junior Kaydn Betts was considered an "integral part of the Wildcat's ascent to the Final Four."

D60 also shared information on others highlighted this season.

All South-Central League First Team:

  • Maurice Austin, South
  • Tarrance Austin, South
  • Jace Bellah, South
  • Syris Williams, Central
  • Seth Sherwood, Pueblo County

Second Team:

  • Caleb Lucero, East
  • Zayden Stevens, East
  • Ray J. Aragon, South
  • Kyle Bigley, Central

Honorable Mention:

  • Shon West, Centennial
  • Coleton Mayo, Central
  • Connor McDonald, Central

All Defensive Team:

  • MVP Jace Bellah, South
  • Connor McDonald, Central
  • Mike Casillas, East
  • Shon West, Centennial

All Academic Team:

  • Kyle Bigley, Central
  • Adam Romero, East
  • Evan Hernandez, Centennial
  • Nick DeAngelo, South
