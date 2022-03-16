Pueblo Central High School junior named South-Central League’s MVP

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to District 60, a Central High School basketball player was named the South-Central League's Most Valuable Player.

The district says junior Kaydn Betts was considered an "integral part of the Wildcat's ascent to the Final Four."

D60 also shared information on others highlighted this season.

All South-Central League First Team:

Maurice Austin, South

Tarrance Austin, South

Jace Bellah, South

Syris Williams, Central

Seth Sherwood, Pueblo County

Second Team:

Caleb Lucero, East

Zayden Stevens, East

Ray J. Aragon, South

Kyle Bigley, Central

Honorable Mention:

Shon West, Centennial

Coleton Mayo, Central

Connor McDonald, Central

All Defensive Team:

MVP Jace Bellah, South

Connor McDonald, Central

Mike Casillas, East

Shon West, Centennial

All Academic Team: