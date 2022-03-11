Pueblo West man accused of theft and bait advertising

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives arrested a Pueblo West man accused of theft after failing to complete a project.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Garland Lee Waldroop has been under investigation since December 2021 after allegations that he agreed to construct four metal buildings for a client, but that work never materialized.

According to the sheriff's office, the client gave Waldroop a $90,000 deposit. The client says the work was never completed and some of the materials were never delivered.

Detective learned Waldroop did not complete the project and also discovered that he was falsely using a business name in his transactions with customers.

Public records reveal two businesses under his name, Waldroop Construction and GB Steel Erectors Inc.

Thursday, detectives arrested Waldroop on a warrant for theft and bait advertising. He has since bonded out of jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.