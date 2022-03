BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Matt Johnson II had 24 points as Northern Colorado held off Eastern Washington 68-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament. Daylen Kountz had 17 points for the third-seeded Bears (19-14). Steele Venters had 22 points for the sixth-seeded Eagles (18-15). Northern Colorado advances to play No. 7 seed Portland State in the semifinals on Friday.