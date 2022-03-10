By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The giant American Rescue Plan that provides $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief turns one year old on Friday. The money has been distributed to a variety of different efforts. Among them, about $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades. Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion. Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections. More than $400 billion was distributed in direct payments to individuals through Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300. An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families.