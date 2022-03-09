Europe faces pressure to join boycott of Russian oil and gas

By RAF CASERT, KELVIN CHAN and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe faces a rough choice: is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine? The 27-member European Union faces far more economic pain from the war and resulting sanctions than the U.S. — true above all when it comes to the oil and gas that powers vehicles and keeps the heat and lights on. While the U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe, the continent’s dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers.