Colorado Springs Police share successful citizen’s arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The civilians managed to detain a car theft suspect until Colorado Springs Police arrived to arrest him. Colorado Springs Police said it happened on the 1300 block of Firefly Cr, not far from the Colorado Springs airport

According to the statement from police, a bystander noticed a car belonging to a friend of his that had been stolen. That person, along with two other people, confronted the car theft suspect and detained him until police arrived.

Colorado Springs Police arrested Richard Tafoya, a parole with an extensive criminal history. Police say he has three previous convictions for car theft and four other felony convictions.

In addition to the car theft charges, Tafoya is also charged with felony narcotics. Tafoya was booked into the El Paso County Jail. Police say the people who did the citizen's arrest were not hurt in the process.