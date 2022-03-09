Colorado Springs firefighters put out basement fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a basement fire in Old Colorado City before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Firefighters on scene said the basement of a vacant home was fully involved, and some of the first floor of the home had also caught on fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter the home is located at Armstrong Ave. and N. 19th St. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a matter of hours.

Firefighters on scene said as far as they can tell the home is vacant, and no injuries resulted in the fire.