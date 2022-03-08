Safe2Tell sees increase in reports between February and January

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Attorney General's Office reports an increase in Safe2Tell reports in February compared to January.

According to officials, the program received 1,825 reports in February. That's a 15% increase in monthly report volume compared to January.

To date for the 2021/2022 school year, the AG's office says Safe2Tell has received 12,971 reports. False reports have been 1.8% of all reports submitted to the program.

In February, the top categories of reports were suicide threats, bullying, and welfare checks. The AG's office defines welfare checks as reports that express concern about a peer.

“We as a state are continuing to focus on students’ mental health and wellbeing, but we must remember to be vigilant at home and in our schools as well,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. “As this month’s anonymous reports demonstrate, reporting threats or harm to Safe2Tell can help ensure that harm stops, even before it has occurred.”

Below are examples of anonymous reports from students and other individuals that helped protect students' safety in February:

A student reported another student was threatening to harm others. Local teams spoke with the student making the threats and their family and reported that the student understands how threats can affect people.

A person reported that a student physically assaulted another student. Local teams notified the parents, and reported that the student was suspended.

The AG's office also provided an example of unintentional misuse of the program:

A student requested that their school replace the water filters for clean water. The student was encouraged to share their concern with a staff member.

To make a report to Safe2Tell, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.