Pioneers Museum shares stories of local Women throughout Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- This Women's International Day, the Pioneers Museum is highlighting women who have helped shape Olympic City USA through their several exhibits.

From the life of Helen Hunt Jackson, an author, and activist who fought for Native Americans to stories of the many women in Colorado Springs.

The COS@150 exhibit shares the stories of dozens of local women, including Maude McFerran Price, Lulu Stroud Pollard, Julie Penrose, Fannie Mae Duncan, Judy Noyes, Bee Vradenburg, “Mama” Susie Perkins, and the women of the Colorado Springs Civic League.

There is also an exhibit on a community, Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project. That exhibit uses artifacts, photographs, and stories to show us what this once vibrant neighborhood once was and put it on the map.

Former residents Ruth Melena, Josie Ontiveros, and Josie Ornelas share their unique perspectives of living in this historic neighborhood southwest of downtown.