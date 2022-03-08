7 people arrested during auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple people were arrested after several local law enforcement agencies initiated an auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs.

Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office worked to recover stolen vehicles.

During the deployment, five occupied stolen vehicles were located and recovered. Police say new charges for motor vehicle theft resulted from four of the five recovered vehicles.

According to CSPD, seven people were arrested and taken to jail:

Jesse Aguilar, 31, was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Emily Hendrickson, 37, was arrested on four outstanding felony warrants.

Reese Sorenson, 35, was arrested on one felony warrant, one misdemeanor warrant, and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Brianna Gilliand, 28, was arrested on four felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants.

Levi Ortivez-Martinez, 21, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Carlos Gonzales, 50, was arrested on 2 felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.

Patrick Allen, 27, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Police say Aguilar, Hendrickson, Sorenson, and Allen are all parolees. Additionally, Ortivez-Martinez has been arrested for motor vehicle theft four times since August 2021.