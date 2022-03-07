Zoning regulations, Marksheffel Rd. widening, more discussed in Colorado Springs City Council Work Session Meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's Colorado Springs City Council Work Session, council members are set to discuss the city's master plan for transportation, the Fisher Canyon Open Space Project, improving zoning regulations, and more.

According to the March 7 agenda, there will be an update to the city's master plan for transportation.

From there, the council will talk about the project list for the next round of PPRTA projects. In November, voters will decide whether or not to extend the penny sales tax for another 10 years.

According to the city, the widening of Marksheffel Road is one of six projects, out of more than 100, that officials want to move to the top of the priority list.

Monday, the council is also set to discuss improving zoning and subdivision regulations. Recently, KRDO has reported on several developments across the city that have sparked controversies for residents in the area.

Look at the full agenda here.

