Proviso High School Teachers Set To Go On Strike; Classes Canceled On Friday

By Web staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two weeks after postponing earlier plans for a strike, teachers at Proviso Township High School District 209 will be hitting the picket line on Friday, amid a contract standoff with the district.

The Proviso Teachers Union will go on strike Friday morning, with teachers hitting the picket lines at Proviso East, Proviso West, and Proviso Math and Science Academy at 7:45 a.m.

The union said it sent a counteroffer to the district on Thursday after receiving the board’s latest proposal on Tuesday, and offered to meet any time on Thursday to talk.

“We have said all along that we don’t want to strike. We want to be with our students doing the work we love. But time and time again over the last year, Superintendent [James] Henderson and his Board have stalled the bargaining process, arbitrarily limited bargaining sessions to two hours, refused to compromise on critical issues, and lied about our union’s proposals to parents and the community. Teachers are frustrated but remain willing to pursue every avenue to reach a fair agreement until the final hour on Friday morning,” PTU President Maggie Riley said in a statement.

But Thursday afternoon, the district announced schools would be closed on Friday.

“We are disappointed that our educators are again contemplating this potential disruption to teaching and learning, particularly given additional movement made by the District in its most recent offer,” District 209 Board President Rodney Alexander said in a statement.

The two sides have been bargaining over issues like pay raises, class sizes, sick leave, and retirement benefits.

The union originally had set a strike date for Feb. 18, but postponed the stroke after receiving an updated contract offer from the district.

PTU officials have said, after no agreement was reached at a mediation session on Feb. 23, the sides have exchanged proposals, but the superintendent has refused to meet again before March 7.

