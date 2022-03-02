UN countries to create treaty to fight plastic pollution

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — United Nations countries have agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape. The U.N. Environment Assembly voted unanimously at its meeting in Kenya for a resolution “to end plastic pollution.” It sets the stage for international negotiations designed to produce a treaty by 2024. After a week of debate, negotiators fashioned a framework for a global approach to prevent and reduce plastic pollution, including marine litter.