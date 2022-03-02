Russian NHL players mostly staying silent about Ukraine war

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Most Russian players in the National Hockey League have remained silent about their country’s invasion of Ukraine. That is intentional based on the potential repercussions for them and their families back home. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is among the very few hockey players from Russia who have publicly weighed in on the situation. Ovechkin has long had a strong connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He nonetheless made a plea for peace when asked about the war. The Russian parliament is considering making it a crime to spread what the government considers fake news about military efforts in Ukraine.