Pikes Peak Library District to supply free COVID-19 at-home tests, masks to public starting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Library District is now fully stocked with 13,500 COVID-19 at-home tests and thousands of N95 masks (not KN95 masks) and surgical-grade masks ready to be distributed to the public on Wednesday, March 2.

According to the library district's press release, people can pickup COVID-19 at-home tests and masks on a first-come, first-served basis at any of the Pikes Peak Library locations in the El Paso County area. Each location will have at least 900 COVID-19 test kits to distribute. The library district says a limit of two test kits and five masks per person. The library will not require anyone to show an identification or library card, however each person must be at the library for pickup.

The library district advises people to check location hours before arriving to one of the libraries. Cheyenne Mountain and Ute Pass libraries are not open on Wednesdays, so those locations will begin disturbing at-home tests and masks on Thursday, March 3. People may contact their preferred library to check supply availability.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)'s program helped distribute COVID-19 supplies to the Colorado Springs community. The organization also sends free COVID-19 at-home tests to Coloradans who sign up. The antigen rapid tests come from iHealth Labs. Each kit comes with two tests and results show up after 15 minutes.