Collen’s champs: Baylor women 0-2 to 12th B12 title in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The Baylor women have gone from an 0-2 start in the Big 12 to winning their 12th consecutive conference title. The fifth-ranked Bears are 24-5 with a nine-game winning streak. Their 13th Big 12 title overall is their first without Kim Mulkey. New coach Nicki Collen says people thought Baylor was vulnerable. But the tough start amid a COVID-19 pause in the program and plenty of mean tweets brought the team closer together. They also still had All-American senior forward NaLyssa Smith, who averages nearly 22 points a game and leads the Big 12 at 11.7 rebounds a game.