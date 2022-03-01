Colorado Springs women share their stories to honor National Women’s History Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is joining many organizations across the nation to remember the important role of women in American history. It's all an effort to recognize Colorado Springs women and to tell their stories for National Women's History Month.

The museum is telling the stories of more than a dozen local women, including Maude McFerran Price, Lulu Stroud Pollard, Julie Penrose, Fannie Mae Duncan, Judy Noyes, Bee Vradenburg, “Mama” Susie Perkins, and the women of the Colorado Springs Civic League.

The "This Shall Be the Land for Women" exhibit recognizes Colorado's historic moment allowing women the right to vote in a proposal back in 1893; over two decades before the federal amendment.

"A community-based exhibit, Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project" utilizes photographs, artifacts, and stories to put this once vital "neighborhood back on the map."

Former Colorado Springs residents Ruth Melena, Josie Ontiveros, and Josie Ornelas conjoined their own perspectives of staying in a historic neighborhood just southwest of downtown.

"Any Place That is North and West," tells the story of Black residents living in Colorado Springs following the Great Migration. "The exhibit details the supportive community they created and their role in shaping the city, including the personal stories of Gretchen McRae, the Stroud Family, Vera Gang Scott, and Joyce Gilmer among others."

"A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson" assesses the nineteenth-century American author’s life, friendships, itinerary, work, family, and Colorado Springs home with the use of photographs, documents, artifacts, interactive touchscreen, and original rooms of the Jackson house.

"The Story of Us" allows visitors to make connections through physical location in the digital gallery interface. Feature stories will be told including Julia Archibald Holmes, the women of Sankofa, the Vallejo Family, and Elvira among others.

The museum encourages visitors to engage with community stories by experiencing exhibit galleries, public programs, and social media posts.

You can learn more about the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum: Telling Stories of Local Women Throughout the CSPM HERE.

Colorado Springs’ Women Everyone Should Know

Sat., March 12 from 2 – 3 p.m.

Presented by Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History

REGISTER HERE (REQUIRED)

Women’s History Month Scavenger Hunt

Museum Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Encouraged for All Ages; Designed for 2nd through 5th Grade

Enjoy during your next Museum Visit

Story of Us Mobile: Women Suffrage Tour

Explore the stories of women who fought for the 19th Amendment

Visit https://mobile.cspmstoryofus.com/tours