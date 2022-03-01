Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda

By DAVID KLEPPER and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing big tech companies to decide how to handle state-controlled media outlets that spread propaganda and misinformation on behalf of the invaders. Officials in the European Union say they’re moving to ban the outlets, but no U.S.-owned tech platform has taken that step. Instead they’ve offered more modest changes: limiting the Kremlin’s reach, labeling more of its content and prohibiting Russian state media from making money off ads. The changes are a careful balancing act, meant to slow the Kremlin from pumping propaganda into social media feeds without angering Russian officials to the point that they block the platforms entirely.